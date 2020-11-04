 Skip to main content
Governor Parson signs Executive Order closing state offices Nov. 27
Governor Parson signs Executive Order closing state offices Nov. 27

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-18 closing state offices of the executive branch under the purview of the Governor on Nov. 27, 2020.

“Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and help Missourians in need,” Governor Parson said. “We are extremely thankful for their tireless work over the past eight months, and we hope this day gives them extra time to rest and enjoy the holiday weekend. Teresa and I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving and pray for safety, health, and happiness throughout the coming year.”

