Governor Parson signs order regarding Notary Public in response to COVID-19

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Governor Mike Parson has signed Executive Order 20-14 to continue supporting remote notary services. The Executive Order suspends any personal appearance requirement for certain acts.

“It is important that we continue to remove barriers and keep Missourians moving forward during this time,” Governor Parson said. “This Executive Order will help ensure that Missourians can still safely sign estate planning documents such as a wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and self-proving affidavits without placing themselves, their notary, or any other individuals at risk.”

On July 6, Governor Parson signed HB 1655 into law, which made great strides in modernizing Missouri’s notary statutes. However, there remains a need to make notary services more accessible to the public. Executive Order 20-14 helps supplement the new statutes by directing activities in a way that protects public health and safety.

