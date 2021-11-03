 Skip to main content
Governor Parson visits Fredericktown
Missouri Governor Mike Parson and first lady Teresa Parson visited Madison County last week to view some of the tornado damage.

The tour began at Black River Electric Cooperative where Parson was able to see the destruction first hand and meet some of those on the front lines working hard to get things back to normal.

The Black River Electric Cooperative Fredericktown campus sustained major damage, including the complete destruction of a storage bay used to store the lineman bucket trucks and other equipment. 

After meeting with BREC staff and board members and elected officials, Parson made a second stop at a subdivision just up the road. This stop showed the complete destruction of several homes including that of Corporal Richard Walker, a Marine Operations Trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.  

On his Facebook page Parson wrote, "We are grateful to all the first responders, linemen, and volunteers working to restore power, clear debris, and begin the work of rebuilding. We remain in contact with local leaders and local emergency management teams for progress updates."

BREC General Manager John Singleton said, it was an honor to have the governor and first lady at Black River Electric Cooperative to witness the damage first-hand.

"For us, it was an opportunity to share how the community responded, not only for BREC, but for others who were impacted," Singleton said. "The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri Highway Patrol, Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department, Fredericktown Fire Department, the Fredericktown R-1 Schools, various individuals and so many others have provided assistance and encouragement during this period.”

