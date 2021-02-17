Governor relaxes hours of service for heating fuel transportation

February 11, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-03 temporarily relaxing hours of service regulations for commercial motor vehicles transporting residential heating fuels.

“With unseasonably cold temperatures impacting much of the state and nation, the demand for heating fuel only continues to rise. This has resulted in significant delays in the distribution of residential heating fuels, especially propane,” Governor Parson said. “In order to meet this need and protect the well-being of Missourians, we must ensure that our truck drivers have enough time to distribute heating fuel to homes and businesses across the state.”

Current federal and state regulations limit the number of hours commercial truck drivers can operate to 11 consecutive hours. Executive Order 21-03 temporarily suspends these regulations for motor carriers transporting heating fuel such as propane, natural gas, and heating oil. No other petroleum products or fuels are covered under the order.

To date, 14 other states have taken similar action to temporarily waive or relax maximum driving hours associated with the transportation of residential heating fuels.

Executive Order 21-03 maintains all other regulations and safety requirements associated with commercial transportation. The order took effect Feb. 11, and remains in effect until Feb. 21, 2021, unless otherwise extended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0