 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor signs bill creating prescription drug monitoring program
0 comments

Governor signs bill creating prescription drug monitoring program

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Governor Mike Parson signed SB 63 into law, which creates a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in the state of Missouri.

“Establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program has been a top priority for my administration, and I want to thank Senator Holly Rehder and Representative Travis Smith for working to get this landmark legislation across the finish line,” Governor Parson said. “SB 63 will help provide necessary information to health care professionals and empower them to make decisions that better serve their patients and assist in fighting the opioid epidemic in Missouri.”

SB 63 establishes the Joint Oversight Task Force of Prescription Drug Monitoring, responsible for collecting and maintaining the prescription and dispensation of prescribed controlled substances to patients within the state.

This legislation will assist health care professionals in better monitoring the dispensation of opioids and other prescribed controlled substances to their patients. Similar statewide prescription drug monitoring programs have been adopted in every other state in the country, as well as the District of Columbia and Guam, in an effort to address the opioid epidemic occurring across the United States.

Patient information is protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will continue to be maintained as such in accordance with the federal law under SB 63. SB 63 further states that patient information is considered a closed record under state law and will not be provided to law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial officials, or regulatory bodies for purposes not allowed under HIPAA.

SB 63 also extends the expiration date of the RX Cares for Missouri Program to August 28, 2026.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett
Obituaries

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett, 85, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born April …

Kayda Sue Thompson
Obituaries

Kayda Sue Thompson

Kayda Sue Thompson, 71, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born April 6, 1950 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of R…

+2
Splash into Summer
Democrat News

Splash into Summer

  • Updated

After an extra year of closures, due to COVID-19, the Fredericktown City Pool opened its gates this weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer.

Mary Sylvena Snyder
Obituaries

Mary Sylvena Snyder

Mary Sylvena Snyder, 95, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born January 27, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Noah and Mar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News