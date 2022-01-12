 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Governor signs order establishing Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council

Friday, Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-1 to consolidate Missouri's early childhood advisory groups into one with the creation of the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council.

"Last year, we streamlined services to Missouri's children and families by consolidating the state's fragmented early childhood programs into the Office of Childhood. This year, we are further cutting bureaucracy, streamlining processes, and increasing the efficiency of state government with this Executive Order," Governor Parson said. "By moving multiple advisory groups into one, we can improve the overall effectiveness of the state's early childhood services and increase support to Missouri families."

Currently, there are two early childhood advisory groups with unique memberships - the State Interagency Coordinating Council and the Missouri Coordinating Board for Early Childhood (CBEC).

CBEC's primary purpose was to coordinate early childhood programs and services between DHSS, DSS, and DESE prior to the creation of the Office of Childhood. Given the integration of the state's early childhood programs into one office, CBEC is no longer necessary.

Executive Order 22-1 redesignates the federally mandated activities of CBEC to the Missouri Early Childhood State Advisory Council, whose membership will be shared with the State Interagency Coordinating Council. This action effectively establishes one early childhood advisory group with the ability to fulfill all necessary federal requirements.

