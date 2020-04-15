Governor signs supplemental budget

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

During Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson signed the supplemental budget passed by the Missouri General Assembly earlier (last) week.

“We are very grateful for the action of the General Assembly, and for the cooperative work between the House and Senate, to accomplish this goal,” Governor Parson said. “I would like to thank the leadership in both the House and the Senate, House Budget Chair Cody Smith, and Senate Appropriations Chair Dan Hegeman. Your work on this bill will help provide critical resources to those who need it most.”

This piece of legislation will provide access to federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020, which included $150 billion in relief to states to mitigate COVID-19 related costs in calendar year 2020.

The CARES Act includes provisions that allow for disbursements through various programs operated by state agencies, providing relief to the citizens and businesses of Missouri impacted by COVID-19.