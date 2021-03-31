Governor's Executive Order extends State of Emergency

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 21-07 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through August 31, 2021, to help accelerate COVID-19 recovery.

“For over a year now, we have worked nonstop to take a balanced approach, fight COVID-19, and keep Missourians as safe as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time, and we must continue doing all that we can to support Missouri citizens, business, and communities throughout the recovery process.”

The state of emergency extension will allow the state continued flexibility in providing resources and easing regulatory burdens to further assist Missouri’s COVID-19 recovery efforts. This also allows for continued utilization of the Missouri National Guard and federal funding for COVID-19 response efforts.

Governor Parson initially declared a state of emergency on March 13, 2020, with the signing of Executive Order 20-02. Since that time, nearly 600 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to increase efficiency and effectiveness in responding to COVID-19.