Grace Church holds "note burning"

Grace Church of the Heartland has officially paid off its entire church loan in a little less than six years.
Since the church opened in 2014, it has continued to grow as a congregation requiring an expansion of its nursery twice.
"The congregation at Grace Church of the Heartland is thrilled to have the debt on their building and parking lot paid off," Pastor Ray Reese said. "They give God all the glory for providing the provision and stewardship to accomplish this."
Reese said the church began with the vision of Pastor Carl Cureton and the faithful members. He said Brother Bob Hufford and his wife Marsha were faithful to God and made it possible for the church to be built and begin the vision.
The church gives thanks to Pastor Gene Rauls and the congregation of Praise Temple Church for allowing Grace Church to begin by using its church on Sunday morning and Wednesday evenings before the facility was finished.
As Pastor Carl Cureton's health began to deteriorate, he was led by God to bring Pastor Ray Reese to Grace Church.
"God has blessed abundantly and he's not finished yet," Reese said. "I'm so thankful for the strong leadership, faithfulness and love of this congregation. We truly believe that we are all about loving God and loving each other."
You have free articles remaining.
Reese said the church has really grown over the past five years, and the vision is to not stop.
"The nursery has been expanded twice, we've added more Sunday School room, we've added a 15 passenger van that was donated to the church," Reese said. "The praise and worship team has grown to a team of 9 including vocalists and musicians."
Reese said the Life Adventure program on Wednesday evenings for the children has grown and the kids have gotten to know the police and first responders.
"We continue to add different classes and bible study groups to accommodate the many needs of all people," Reese said. "We also are in the process of completing our outdoor playground for our children to enjoy. Plus, the plans are underway to add an outdoor pavilion this summer."
The note burning ceremony was a very special and emotional time for the entire church.
"There was a special video showing where we started, where we've been and where we're headed," Reese said. "The board members and myself came to the front of the church with the note and said 'To God be the Glory!'"
Reese said the entire congregation rose to its feet and gave God a hand clap of praise as the note was burned.
The church members said they are very thankful for Pastor Ray Reese, his wife Lorna and their family. They said they hope to continue to build, to grow spiritually, and to continue showing the love of Jesus to the entire community.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com