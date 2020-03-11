Grace Church holds "note burning"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reese said the church has really grown over the past five years, and the vision is to not stop.

"The nursery has been expanded twice, we've added more Sunday School room, we've added a 15 passenger van that was donated to the church," Reese said. "The praise and worship team has grown to a team of 9 including vocalists and musicians."

Reese said the Life Adventure program on Wednesday evenings for the children has grown and the kids have gotten to know the police and first responders.

"We continue to add different classes and bible study groups to accommodate the many needs of all people," Reese said. "We also are in the process of completing our outdoor playground for our children to enjoy. Plus, the plans are underway to add an outdoor pavilion this summer."

The note burning ceremony was a very special and emotional time for the entire church.

"There was a special video showing where we started, where we've been and where we're headed," Reese said. "The board members and myself came to the front of the church with the note and said 'To God be the Glory!'"

Reese said the entire congregation rose to its feet and gave God a hand clap of praise as the note was burned.

The church members said they are very thankful for Pastor Ray Reese, his wife Lorna and their family. They said they hope to continue to build, to grow spiritually, and to continue showing the love of Jesus to the entire community.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.