Grammy-nominated artist releases book

“A Kid Like You” was the couple’s first CD. Ten more releases followed. Now, they have a new CD titled “Jelly Beans” being released this month which will be available on their website www.kindersongs.com and on streaming services in a few weeks.

The couple married in 2003. He took an early retirement after teaching music and art in the Little Rock School District for more than 20 years. She quit her job, and the two began to focus on their career together.

That was 18 years ago. Then COVID-19 shut nearly everything down. The couple cancelled more than 150 scheduled shows. They had averaged 275 performances each year in Arkansas and surrounding states.

The couple have released 11 CDs of original songs on such themes as Christmas, safety, spookiness, praise and lullabies. Their 2017 release “Kinder Lullaby” was not only a Parent’s Choice Award winner, but it was nominated for a Grammy for Best Children’s Album.

“No, we didn’t win, or even make it to the finals, but we jokingly point out that we were in the same initial group of losers as Dolly Parton and Justin Timberlake,” said Kinder.