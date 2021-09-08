 Skip to main content
Graniteview Cemetery Board annual meeting
Graniteview Cemetery Board annual meeting

Members of Roselle Graniteview Cemetery Board will hold their annual meeting at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 11, in the Pavilion on the cemetery grounds.

Due to increase in COVID, we will NOT have dinner on the grounds. Masks will be required except when speaking, and social distancing will be followed.

All parties interested in the cemetery are invited.

