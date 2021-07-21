Granny's Home Remedies

The first and main discussion was about "spring tonics."

"Spring tonic is a really interesting concept because the settlers, as they moved west, in the winter time they were pretty much cabin bound," Koehler said. "They were stuck inside all winter. They had to do what work they had to do to survive and keep the cattle alive but for the most part they were pretty sedentary."

Koehler said, through the winter time the settlers had a limited diet. They ate what could be preserved in the root cellar such as cabbage, potatoes, onions and some salted meat, all of which they boiled to cook.

"So their diet was really, really bad," Koehler said. "When spring came they were really happy to see greens come back again."

Koehler said it was grandma's job to get everyone ready for spring planting.

"Spring planting you had to repair all the equipment, fix the cabin, fix the barn, plow the fields," Koehler said. "It was a lot of hard work from morning until they couldn't see anymore so granny's job was to get everybody ready for that in the spring."

Koehler said the settlers looked to nature. She said this is probably based on what they found with Native Americans.