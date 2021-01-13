Grant funding available for Project Prom, Graduation Lock-In events

The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering grant funding to local schools that choose student lock-in events for Project Prom or High School graduation. Qualifying schools will receive $200 each to assist with event expenses such as location rental, food or entertainment.

“These supervised events provide a safe, fun environment for students to celebrate their special event with friends,” said Southeast District Traffic Engineer Craig Compas. “Lives can be changed in seconds by a bad decision like drinking and driving. We want these special events and milestones to be filled with good memories and unmarred by tragedy.”

Compas explained many substance-impaired drivers are under the age of 21.

The Southeast Coalition will be accepting applications until Feb. 12. Interested schools and/or their sponsors can obtain applications by calling 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or by visiting https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Southeast-Region. Applications must include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues within their night’s agenda.

For additional information, contact Southeast Coalition Coordinator Heather Glastetter at 573-472-9089 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636), or visit the Southeast Coalition’s website at: https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Southeast-Region

