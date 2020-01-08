The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering grant funding to local schools that choose student lock-in events for Project Prom or Graduation.
These grants can include reimbursement of expenses for event location rental, food, entertainment, etc. Qualifying schools will receive $200 each for one of these special event nights.
“These supervised events provide a safe environment for students to celebrate their special event, with good memories of friends and fun, and not marred by senseless tragedy from possible drinking and driving accidents,” said Southeast District Traffic Engineer, Craig Compas.
Studies show there’s a prom-to-graduation corridor, when hundreds of students across this country get into car accidents and suffer serious physical and emotional consequences. While most traffic accidents are alcohol related, teens who aren’t drinking are still at risk.
The Southeast Coalition will be accepting applications until Feb. 14. Interested schools and/or their sponsors can obtain applications by calling 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or going online. Applications must contain action plans in their night’s agenda that include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues.
The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, a diverse group representing engineering, enforcement, education, and emergency medical services, was created in 2004 to reduce traffic fatalities and disabling injuries on Missouri’s roads.
For additional information, contact Southeast Coalition Coordinator for Roadway Safety Heather Glastetter at 573-472-9089 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636), or visit our website at: https://www.savemolives.com/mcrs/Southeast-Region
