How much of what we are privileged to enjoy do we take for granted?

For instance when you go to the shower, do you appreciate the fact that there is actually water there to bathe with? Or to brush your teeth or do dishes or use for cooking?

How about our electricity? We get frustrated when a storm comes through and knocks out a transformer and we are without power for awhile. Hopefully by now we all have candles and flashlights on hand just in case.

We are currently in the middle of being without baby formula and other necessities that we need and take for granted will be available.

We hear griping, complaining, excess anger and frustration every day. Much of the problems could have been prevented if there had been proper foresight and planning, but there will always be the unexpected and times of crisis that occur.

Medical, physical, spiritual, and emotional problems can happen at the drop of a hat. We live from moment to moment, day to day. Yet in the middle of all of these is when we should focus on something for which we can give thanks and be grateful for. We are alive. We are blessed. We have food. We have family. We have friends. We are here at this point and time in history for a reason.

It's not Thanksgiving, but God's Word says that we are to "give thanks with a grateful heart" and that is something we should be doing every day. When was the last time you were grateful for even just the smallest thing?

Several times within the last week, someone has opened a door for me when my hands were full or I was pushing a cart. It makes me grateful to know there are always people who are kind and to which I can say "thank you." Let's actually express our gratitude every day of our lives. We have much for which to be grateful and can help to change those things that need correction.