Green Teens donate to Furver Paws and Claws

The Green Teens are at it again.
Green Teens is a student-led club and is part of the after school Learning Zone program, at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
Most recently, the club raised $125 and made homemade peanut butter, bacon, and rolled oat dog biscuits for Furever Paws & Claws Rescue.
"We met on our first day, and the kids made a list of potential projects that they wanted to complete," Green Teens Advisor Cassandra Mills said. "Our kids have big aspirations for improving our community, including doing cleanups, recycling projects, starting and maintaining a student closet, contributing to the community garden and at the top of their list was helping out a local shelter."
Mills said one of the students found a recipe for the bacon and peanut butter biscuits and the idea took off from there. She said the students took up a collection for the shelter and made the treats together as a group.
"We all had a blast, we made a batch of chocolate chip cookies for us humans to consume while we cooked, but we all tried the dog biscuits as well," Mills said. "The ingredients include peanut butter, eggs, whole wheat flour, rolled oats, cooked bacon, and skim milk, all healthy choices and the bacon cooking had us all ready to give it a taste."
Mills said these kids are very motivated to make a positive mark on the community.
"They said they wanted to help animals because they don't have a voice themselves and because they love all animals," Mills said. "The money is their way of providing some support for whatever the dogs may need and the biscuits were a nice little treat to show their love."
Mills said she is so proud of her kids. She said every project is completely planned and executed by the kids themselves.
"The ideas they come up with are not only inspiring but also innovative," Mills said. "I see their effort and their drive to make this world a better place and it makes my heart full. This next generation is going to change our community and the world for the better. It's inspiring and refreshing to see their drive."
Founding Member of Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Charlet Pense said it is great to see youth take an interest in the rescue and the animals it helps.
"It takes a lot of time, money and effort to help as many local animals as we can and every dollar helps us to achieve that," Pense said. "We want to thank the Green Teens for thinking of us and of the animals. The money and the treats are greatly appreciated."
Furever Paws and Claws is a rescue which helps dogs and cats in the area find homes or be transported to no-kill shelters around the state. It is a non profit which relies completely on donations which are used to provide the needed medical attention all of the rescues require, including shots and heart worm treatment.
If you would like to make a donation, it can be sent via PayPal to fureverpawsandclawsrescue@gmail.com, donated through the Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Facebook page, or mailed to 1088 Madison 228, Fredericktown, MO 63645.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com