Green Teens donate to Furver Paws and Claws

"They said they wanted to help animals because they don't have a voice themselves and because they love all animals," Mills said. "The money is their way of providing some support for whatever the dogs may need and the biscuits were a nice little treat to show their love."

Mills said she is so proud of her kids. She said every project is completely planned and executed by the kids themselves.

"The ideas they come up with are not only inspiring but also innovative," Mills said. "I see their effort and their drive to make this world a better place and it makes my heart full. This next generation is going to change our community and the world for the better. It's inspiring and refreshing to see their drive."

Founding Member of Furever Paws and Claws Rescue Charlet Pense said it is great to see youth take an interest in the rescue and the animals it helps.

"It takes a lot of time, money and effort to help as many local animals as we can and every dollar helps us to achieve that," Pense said. "We want to thank the Green Teens for thinking of us and of the animals. The money and the treats are greatly appreciated."