Green Teens Making A Difference

Green Teen Jamie Wigger said she wanted to help Australia and the koalas because they needed it, and she wanted to keep the koalas warm.

"I always love to help everyone, and when I heard we could help animals I really really wanted to help," Green Teen Elizabeth Buff said. "I also love animals so much. I want to help every animal in the world, big or small, mean or nice, rabies or not. I love to help."

Mills said, she and the group were not familiar with the art of sewing before the joey pouch project and enlisted the help of Mrs. Long.

"After some research, I realized the pouches needed to be constructed with sewing machines, so I found another teacher, Mrs. Long, to come in and teach us how to use sewing machines," Mills said. "Mrs. Long was wonderful coming in early mornings and teaching us all how to use them."

Mills said she had just learned how to use a sewing machine when the project started.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Once I got the hang of it, I was able to help students one on one learn the basics," Mills said. "It's been as much of a learning process for me as my students."

Mills said sewing is something that many people don't really practice anymore but is a huge money saver as well as good for the environment.