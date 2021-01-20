January 8, the Fredericktown Agriculture Science I classes hosted Missouri State FFA Officer Ricanna Spargo for the Greenhand Motivational Conference.

Traditionally this event is held at Southeast Missouri State University’s Campus with all FFA Chapters in the Southeast part of the state in attendance. However, due to covid restrictions, the event was moved to an adapted presentation with the option for students to participate virtually or in school groups in person with a state officer on site.

The theme presented was “Show Me More” based off the t.v. show The Office. During the class hour the students learned how the three circles of the Agriculture Education model; SAEP (Supervised Agricultural Experience Program), Classroom, and FFA apply to their lives currently and in the future. They explored how their personality traits fit into the role of a manager, accountant, sales representative, or receptionist. They created goals on varying time frames for now to post high school; as well as, identifying specific ways to accomplish these goals.

The students enjoyed the chance to meet with the Missouri State FFA Officer, learn about the FFA Organization, and participate in team building activities. With so many changes this year it has been nice when there is the opportunity for the younger members to have the interaction with an FFA member from another part of the state.

