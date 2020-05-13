Greenhouse full of life

Bittle said when they get the spring plants they set up the greenhouse in a business structure.

"Every student is elected into a role and they are charged with the duties of that role," Bittle said. "For example the class will select a greenhouse manager, plant growth manager, advertising specialist, etc. The students have to follow the chain of command and work together to designate tasks and ensure everything is running smoothly."

Bittle said she has seen this enhance the students ownership of the work and it helps them work together, received and provide constructive criticism and work with a variety of personalities like they will see in the workplace.

"COVID-19 has had a tremendous effect on the students' involvement in greenhouse production this year," Bittle said. "The hands-on experimental learning opportunities is one of my favorite aspects to the greenhouse. With each lesson taught there is potential to conduct an experiment or give the students the hands-on component that we try to provide through the agriculture program with each course."

Bittle said, although everything was planted, the business and advertising aspect for the students was cut short when the school closures began.