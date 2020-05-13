Greenhouse full of life

Every April, students of the Fredericktown High School FFA Greenhouse Class hold a plant sale as part of their course. Unfortunately, because of the closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were not able to hold their annual event.
FFA Greenhouse Teacher Laura Bittle said with some precautions she has been able to sell some of the plants, but the students have missed out on so much.
The class grows a variety of bedding plants, hanging baskets and vegetables every year. Some plants include petunias, impatiens, salvia, sweet potato vine, coleus, tomatoes, peppers and more.
The 2019-20 FFA Greenhouse Class included, Alex Sikes, Laci Francis, Emilie Parsley, Dylan Thurman, Jeff Wilson, Jeffery Emlund, Joey Brunk, Chris Bates and Matt Evans, The Agriculture Science I Classes helped with planting the spring plants.
"The students in the greenhouse course gain a variety of skills they can use in other courses and life," Bittle said. "The students learn how plants grow and what factors go into it for the success of producing a quality product through patience and hard work."
Bittle said students are always surprised at first by how much math is done during the green house course.
"They will mix fertilizer in the proper portions," Bittle said. "I always relate this to giving a young child medicine such as tylenol. It is important for plants to have the proper amount of nutrients just as it is critical that the correct dose of medicine be given to a child."
Bittle said when they get the spring plants they set up the greenhouse in a business structure.
"Every student is elected into a role and they are charged with the duties of that role," Bittle said. "For example the class will select a greenhouse manager, plant growth manager, advertising specialist, etc. The students have to follow the chain of command and work together to designate tasks and ensure everything is running smoothly."
Bittle said she has seen this enhance the students ownership of the work and it helps them work together, received and provide constructive criticism and work with a variety of personalities like they will see in the workplace.
"COVID-19 has had a tremendous effect on the students' involvement in greenhouse production this year," Bittle said. "The hands-on experimental learning opportunities is one of my favorite aspects to the greenhouse. With each lesson taught there is potential to conduct an experiment or give the students the hands-on component that we try to provide through the agriculture program with each course."
Bittle said, although everything was planted, the business and advertising aspect for the students was cut short when the school closures began.
"Discussing how products are priced and marketed to the customers in a business is an important piece that our students did not get this year," Bittle said. "Along with the interaction with the community during the sale."
Bittle said typically the class would have pre-school classes come to the greenhouse and they would plant a flower to give to a loved one during Mother's Day. She said unfortunately this year that did not happen.
"We were however, fortunate to have had the opportunity to have the third grade classes up to the greenhouse in mid-February to plant seeds," Bittle said. "The third graders had been learning about photosynthesis and plant life cycles and our students set up stations to go over some of the information they had been learning and provided the hands-on component with planting of the seeds."
Bittle said she would like to thank the community for the support of the Agricultural Program and Superintendent Brett Reutzel, the school administration and the school board for allowing them to do what they can during this time to brighten the community with flowers.
"Also, the students in the Agriculture Program and Greenhouse Class for their continued hard work and dedication," Bittle said. "They truly embody the FFA motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve with all they do."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News.
