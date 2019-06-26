The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake is proud to announce Greenville Campground renovations will be officially complete June 28 with the opening of the back camp loop.
The campground will again be fully operational.
The recent high water event delayed completion of the back loop, limiting operations to the front sections of the campground earlier this season.
The reservation service is now taking reservations for campsites in all three camping loops at Greenville Campground. The newly renovated sites offer full RV hook-ups, concrete impact pads, paved RV parking and new site amenities.
Along with the completion of Greenville Campground and just in time for the July 4th holiday, Wappapello Lake has cleaned and restored operations of the recreation facilities at the lake following the recent impacts from flooding. Operation of all swim beaches, campgrounds, developed park areas, and most of the remote access areas have resumed and will be available to the visiting public over the July 4th holiday. We hope the public will come enjoy their lake and celebrate our great Nation’s Independence Day as the Wappapello Lake Area Association hosts its fireworks show on June 29, 2019.
Reservations for the Greenville Campground can be made by calling 1-877-444-6777, or visiting www.recreation.gov. Reservations for Greenville Campground can also be made in person at the fee booth from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Central Time Zone). For more information please contact the Wappapello Lake Management Office at 573-222-8562.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.