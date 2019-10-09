The Madison County Fair was in full swing this weekend with plenty of fun educational activities and demonstrations.
"The majority of attendees were very pleased and excited about the focus on educational fun activities for the entire family," Madison County Fair Board Member Candy Summers said. "We had people from all over the state, and other (states), to say that this was the best fair they have ever attended because it brought families and the community together for uplifting, inspiring, enlightening, fun and enjoyable activities."
Summers said Dr. Lew Sterrett's Sermon on the Mount Lessons of Life and Leadership from the Language of the Horse was everything she hoped it would be and more.
"From all the attendee's comments, Dr. Lew Sterrett's presentations were life transforming," Summers said. " Fathers, mothers and children came to us, and to Lew, to express their deep appreciation for the marvelous lessons he imparted and how he touched the hearts and altered their minds on their interaction with parents, spouses, children, friends, co-workers, bosses and neighbors, as they were challenged and encouraged to greater excellence in their lives. It was truly amazing how many lives were impacted."
Summers said the educational opportunities throughout the day gave attendees the chance to learn and grow from many of the presentations.
"Our fair association works very hard all year long to unite, educate, support and strengthen our community to make a better world for future generations," Summers said.
Although the fair had the new educational twist this year, some of the kid favorites returned including the Greased Pig Contest and Jr. Super Farmer. New this year for the kids was the Stick Horse Rodeo, which was a favorite among the youthful fair goers.
Summers said this is not the first year she has helped with the fair, but it is the first year that her grown children and her have served on the board. She said, as leaders for the state homeschooling association, her husband and her were prepared for the challenge of running a large event.
"We appreciate the immense value of volunteers' help and participation in community events such as the fair," Summers said. "In doing so many events for so many years, I know that each event teaches me how to improve the next one."
Summers said next year, for Madison County Fair 2020, the board plans to bring in a ship captain, pirates, Parakeet Pete the parrot, pilgrims, Native Americans, trappers, traders and other teachers to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims Landing and teach of the sacrifice the pilgrims made for the liberty enjoyed today.
"We will have a straw maze and pumpkin patch, black powder muskets and gun safety, field dressing, scarecrow contest, painting pumpkins, making (Native American) vests, and a pumpkin pie and cranberry social," Summers said. "We are also working on bringing in DockDog, the world's premier, canine aquatics competition."
Summers said DockDog would be very expensive to bring to the community but, like Dr. Lew Sterrett's presentations, she believes that the great impact it will have on the hearts and minds of families to see the importance of love, trust and obedience is unquestionably worth the cost.
"Our desire is to bring the best to our community, but in doing so, we must ask the community to help us fund such great events like these," Summers said. "This year, we are not only asking businesses for their help, but we are asking the community at large, to partner with us to help make all these wonderful activities possible."
Donations are accepted throughout the year and can be send to Madison County Fair, P.O. Box 296, Fredericktown MO, 63645.
Summers said she would like to thank all of this years sponsors as well as City Administrator James Settle and the city employees, Mayor Kelly Korokis, the Democrat News for allowing us to educate our community and putting together our fair books, speakers, demonstrators, performers, judges, vendors, volunteers, our Madison County Fair Association members, and the community's participants for making the fair such a fun event.
"Finally, but more importantly, the founder, Mary Settle, who had the vision for this fair 18 years ago and is still involved," Summers said. "She and her husband, Dean, helped us set up this year, made lunch for volunteers on one of our set up days, participated as a vendor of handmade soaps and home-grown pumpkins, and even presented a soap making class at this year's fair."
Summers said the fair is all about the community coming together, serving and supporting one another. She said seeing families, friends, and neighbors come together and enjoy fellowshipping with one another was her favorite part of the fair.
