Pastor Rick Pettey of Trinity Lutheran Church had a different childhood than most of us. He grew up abroad as a military dependent in Okinawa with his parents and older brother.
Pettey will give an insight as to what it was like growing up in Okinawa and his love for the culture and people in a program titled "Growing Up in Okinawa" at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library at 6 p.m, Sept. 27.
"Okinawa people are just wonderful," Pettey said. "Island people are different. When you grow up on an island, you are forced to deal with everyone. Camaraderie takes place and the idea of any kind of racism or looking down on someone because they are less than you, just the idea of that was foreign to me until I got back to the mainland U.S."
Pettey said there was no problem speaking one's mind on the island because they would all accept how others felt and believed.
"Coming back to the country (United States) was a large culture shock," Pettey said.
Okinawa is made up of subtropical rain forest and Pettey said the temperature was mostly in the eighties or nineties year around. Located around a thousand miles from both the China coast and Japan, Okinawa was considered the keystone of the pacific and could cover the entire Southeast Asia Theater.
Pettey said he grew up mostly around adults with GIs coming in and out of his home and most children his age moving away before lasting friendships could form.
"You don't make those long-term friends because you end up at different parts of the world so you have to make friends quickly and realize that you may be acquaintances for a very short time," Pettey said. "They may be gone and sent to the other part of the world. It is a whole different life."
Pettey said they would play with the local children but due to cultural differences and knowing that they could leave at any moment the locals tried not to make lasting connections.
Despite the changes Pettey said he loved growing up as a "military brat" and enjoyed his time in Okinawa.
"I probably learned to swim before I learned to walk because on an island you have to," Pettey said. "I grew up in the ocean, but we had a pool just down the way from us and of course the lifeguards were Okinawan."
Pettey said his brother and him would walk down to the pool and spend the whole day swimming and making friends with the lifeguards.
"My mother would bake a bunch of cookies for us to take with us to snack on while we were down there because we would spend the whole day," Pettey said. "The lifeguards would bring with them dried fish, rice balls with plum mixture inside, sushi with sashimi in their box."
Pettey said his brother Carlyle and him would then spend the day sharing their cookies and bartering with the lifeguards enjoying their day at the pool.
"The food was just wonderful there," Pettey said. "We'd go out. It didn't cost anything. It was so cheap, so we'd just go out to eat."
Pettey recalled, when he was around the age of six, he went up into the mountains with a group of soldiers and members of the boy scout troop to deliver an air force truck full of toys to the local children.
"We had everything and these toys were better than new," Pettey said. "If anything was wrong with them they had been sanded down and polished. So we took them up there and either my brother or I let it slip that it was my father's birthday."
Pettey said as the crew began to leave the chief of the village said they had something for his father.
"In his home, laid out was a huge banquet of food," Pettey said. "This would have fed them for a month. This was a poor village. The women were in their most regal Japanese attire kimonos and they had a party for my father."
Pettey said the kind of sacrifice they made shocked them.
"The toys weren't a sacrifice for us, it was time and work but not sacrifice," Pettey said. "They reciprocated exponentially and it was a shock. We probably just mentioned in passing not even thinking."
To hear more stories about Pettey's time in Okinawa including adventures scuba diving at the age of twelve, running barefoot through tree branches and much more, listen to him speak at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library at 6 p.m, Sept. 27.
