The University of Missouri Extension office in Madison County would like to invite you to our upcoming program: Growing and Using Herbs.

The program will be held on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. It will be at the Madison County Extension Office, 137 W. Main St. Please call to RSVP by Sept. 13 at 573-783-3303. The cost of this program will be $5. Light refreshments will be provided to those who attend.

The instructor for this program will be University of Missouri Extension Horticulture Specialist Donna Aufdenberg. In this program, our specialist will be teaching about planting, growing tips, harvesting, drying, herb uses, and cooking with herbs.

If you have any questions or need any assistance, please contact Michala Boyd Office Manager at 573-783-3303 or Michala.boyd@missouri.edu.

