Growth through difficulty

When do we learn the most important lessons during our lifetime?

As we grow up and go through life, it seems the times that we mature and learn the most are during times of hardship.

When everything is going well, things are easy, life seems to be running smoothly, no "real" issues with which to deal or be confronted, we seem to glide through each day and either collapse at the end of the day from exhaustion or else jump into the next project we have listed. There seems to be no time for learning from the experiences of the day.

When do you take time to reflect? Do you take time to consider new choices or decisions? When are you quiet enough to even relax and enjoy your life?

Life is speeding by each of us so very quickly, and the next thing you know you are closer to the end than you might want to admit. That’s the time that we usually encounter "a difficult time" in our lives.

Yet, during those difficult times is when we are made to face some questions we otherwise might not be willing to notice or accept. For instance: are we eating and exercising enough in order to stay in good health, are we resting enough to make wise decisions, are we spending time with our families and friends to create good relationships, are we using our finances wisely and saving for unexpected times of need, or just spending on whatever we wish.

Difficult times are not all bad if we are willing to learn and grow during those times. Rather than blame the situations on everyone else, or God, or whomever, maybe we ought to look inward and search ourselves to see if there need to be some changes made. None of us are ever too old to learn and grow and become better individuals and make changes that will improve ourselves and possibly those around us. Ask the Lord for strength, guidance, and help as you go through your difficulties and He will give you whatever it is you need.

