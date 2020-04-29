Guardsmen perform medical screenings at government installations
Guardsmen perform medical screenings at government installations

The Missouri National Guard began performing medical screenings at state government facilities and Missouri National Guard Headquarters April 21, at the request of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

Members of the Missouri National Guard will relieve SEMA’s Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team who have been conducting screening, allowing the employees to return to their regularly assigned duties.

“The Missouri National Guard works hand-in-hand with SEMA to protect the citizens of Missouri,” said Brig. Gen. Sharon Martin, Assistant Adjutant General-Army. “With the Guard taking over this duty, it frees up MO DMAT-1 personnel to assist Missourians in other ways in our fight against COVID-19.”

SEMA initially set up mobile screening stations outside military and government buildings to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Guard works closely with agencies across the state wherever assistance is needed.

“We are fully integrated with state and local partners,” said Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, “and are focused on the health and well-being of our citizens, our service members and their families.”

