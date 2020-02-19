4-H Feeding Missouri Food Drive

Missouri 4-H has partnered with Feeding Missouri for a second annual statewide food drive which began Jan. 1 and ends April 30.

Each 4-H club in the state is given an opportunity to contribute to the success of the drive by designing and participating in a local drive to benefit their community. The Fredericktown Farmers 4-H Club has chosen to host a drive that will run through March.

During a club meeting, the club members learned about hunger and food insecurity and how collecting and donating food can help our rural area. At the state level, this will be a friendly service competition to see which county can collect the most food.

There will be four donation boxes located at: Casey’s General Store, Country Mart, New Era Bank, and Subway. The boxes will be checked weekly and the collected food will be brought back to the extension office to be weighed. Then the donated items will be taken directly to the Madison County Food Pantry, which is happy to be working alongside the club.

Although this is a competition, the focus is more on the community rather than winning. The club will also accept monetary donations which will be recorded in office then used to purchase special needs items requested by the pantry. Donated food is valued at 1.70 per pound.

Overall the foundation of this partnership and organization of these food drives is Missourians helping Missourians fight hunger.

