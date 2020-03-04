4-H Shooting Sports Leadership Certification Workshop

Our shooting sports volunteers go through an extensive training and safety program so they can provide the instruction that is relevant and safe for the youth of our region. Shooting sports is the fastest growing project area nationwide in 4-H with over 500,000 youth involved. “It is the most popular project area in my three county region. It is also one of the only 4-H youth project areas that requires special certification. It is my hope that any 4-H volunteer in the Southeast region who wants to work with our youth in shooting sports will sign up and attend this training workshop. If we are able to fill the workshop with eager volunteers, the state 4-H office will be inclined to continue to offer training in the Southeast region.