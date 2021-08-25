Hale achieves masters certification from MSBA

Fredericktown R-I School Board Member Jennifer Hale was recognized for achieving a Master Board Member Certification from the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA), during the regular school board meeting, Aug. 17.
The certification program, established by MSBA, recognizes school board members who choose to complete additional professional requirements beyond the 18.5 hours of training required for new board members.
MSBA Associate Executive Director Mike Parnell was present at the meeting to present Hale with a plaque and recognize her for the accomplishment.
"I am an Associate Executive Director with Missouri School Boards Association and one of our purposes is we provide board member training for board members throughout the state," Parnell said. "Within that program, we have different levels of certification. People can get the beginning level which is the essential level of board member training and is required by the state. Then we have an advanced level and then a master’s level."
Parnell said, the steps are kind of like getting your degrees in college, you just keep climbing the ladder.
"We usually present these awards at the Leadership Summit, as it used to be called, now it's called Igniting Great Ideas Summit," Parnell said. "If we are not able to do it at that time, we like to get around to the board meetings and make those presentations."
Parnell said, in order to earn this honor, Hale had to obtain the essential certification, the advanced certification, 40 hours of additional training, attend certain events, study two books relevant to board leadership or school business, and submit an essay blending what she had learned with her work on the local school board.
"Jennifer has completed all those things, and we would like to present this award to her on behalf of MSBA," Parnell said.
Hale said she really did not mean for this to be a big deal, but she does appreciate it. She said it did not feel like a lot of work, and she found what she learned interesting.
"I picked current events in education as my strand," Hale said. "You have to pick a certain strand to specialize in. It was very interesting to learn some of the things going on."
Before Parnell left, he thanked the board and wished the district a great start and a very successful school year.
"I want to thank the whole board for your commitment to your community and your students. I know once again you are getting to deal with some unknowns again, what is going to happen, what direction are things going to go, what are people going to tell us that we have to do or whatever. Just keep your eye on the goal and do what you think is right."
As a recognition of her accomplishment and dedication, Superintendent Chadd Starkey, on behalf of the district, also presented Hale with a certificate.
Before the start of the meeting, the board held the 2021 tax rate hearing. The tax rates are set to produce the revenues that the budget for fiscal year beginning July 1 shows to be required from the property tax.
The board voted to set the tax rate at $3.90 with $3.20 in the general fund and $0.70 in the capital projects fund. The total for collection is estimated at $4,387,365.
In other business, Starkey went over the 2021-2022 budget with the board for its approval. Revenue is estimated as being $20,437,548, with $6,923,500 of that being from local money. Expenses are estimated at $19,943,589, with $15,204,050 or roughly 75% of that being for staff wages and benefits. The district also spends roughly $300,000 a year for electricity. The board approved the budget.
"I feel good about it, and hopefully we continue to improve," Starkey said. "Depending on what happens down at the mine (Missouri Cobalt), there could be a lot of money coming into our district, and if it does we can do some good things."
Also in his superintendent's report Starkey said summer school had 748 students and 5,300 hours of attendance.
"That will help the state payment because we can use the current summer school amount with the preceding best two years of your average daily attendance," Starkey said. "So we will generate a little bit more money from the state due to that increase of summer school."
In a discussion regarding reopening of school, Starkey reported that there are very few students starting the year virtually and those students will follow a specific plan with an actual teacher.
"We plan to have a regular start with masks optional," Starkey said. "Some of the mitigation strategies that we have in place. We have some dividers, one direction hallways, physical distancing when possible. We are going to copy off the nursing home and set up a table in the entrances of the schools for visitors where they can do a self-screening when they come in the building."
Starkey said the district plans to continue with the extra cleaning measures and to teach students the importance of hand washing. He said masks will also still be required on buses.
Starkey also informed the board that, under the recommendation of an attorney, and an extra layer of protection for the district, the following message will be placed at the building entrances, "Under Missouri law any individual entering the premises or engaging the services of the business waives all civil liability against the individual or entity for any damages based on inherent risks associated with an exposure or potential exposure to COVID-19, except for recklessness or willful misconduct."
The district has set up some extra COVID related training for staff. The board voted to compensate staff $1,000 for the additional training.
Also in his report, Starkey gave a facility update. He said all the sod is down on the football field and the center part, where they actually play, is already taking root and will be in good shape for the first game.
"The primary gym, we are cleaning up the entry way a little bit," Starkey said. "We can block it off if it is not finished by the time school starts. We are going to drywall that outside wall just for insulation purposes."
Starkey said he would like to take the architects to the primary school and maybe have a school board meeting over there to make plans for the future.
"The soccer field, we are fixing that drainage issue currently," Starkey said. "Baseball field, I am going to get the concrete work done up there by the concession stand. We should have a drawing for the track soon, and as soon as the football season ends we will begin work on that."
In other business, the board approved the special education local compliance plan, the program responsibility list, the substitute list and the transportation contracts.
Starkey also asked the board to set the tuition rate for students from outside the district who wish to attend. The board set the rate at $8,817.98.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at the district offices.
Victoria Kemper is a report for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com