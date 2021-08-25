Hale achieves masters certification from MSBA

Parnell said, in order to earn this honor, Hale had to obtain the essential certification, the advanced certification, 40 hours of additional training, attend certain events, study two books relevant to board leadership or school business, and submit an essay blending what she had learned with her work on the local school board.

"Jennifer has completed all those things, and we would like to present this award to her on behalf of MSBA," Parnell said.

Hale said she really did not mean for this to be a big deal, but she does appreciate it. She said it did not feel like a lot of work, and she found what she learned interesting.

"I picked current events in education as my strand," Hale said. "You have to pick a certain strand to specialize in. It was very interesting to learn some of the things going on."

Before Parnell left, he thanked the board and wished the district a great start and a very successful school year.

"I want to thank the whole board for your commitment to your community and your students. I know once again you are getting to deal with some unknowns again, what is going to happen, what direction are things going to go, what are people going to tell us that we have to do or whatever. Just keep your eye on the goal and do what you think is right."