Halloween in the Park, Sunday

NOTE: As of Monday, Halloween in the Park has been put on hold due to the current events. Please follow the event on Facebook for up to date information as the date approaches.

Halloween in the Park will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday in Memorial Park near Teen Town and the Town Pool.

It is a small trick-or-treating event which Katey Kemp started last year for families or anyone who likes Halloween.

"This event is 100% free," Kemp said. "No admission, no contest fee. I wanted to be able to provide an affordable event for everyone and last year we heard nothing but amazing reviews."

Kemp said the event plans include having different games, pumpkin painting station, coloring books and lots of free candy, cocoa and cupcakes.

There will be a Halloween Costume Contest for ages 0 to 10, which will begin at 7 p.m. Kemp said the age groups will most likely be the same as last year, 0 to 2, 3 to 5, and 6 to 10 years-old. There will also be a prize for the scariest.

"I started this because I wanted kids to have a good time," Kemp said. "Something safe and something affordable. Last year, I saw nothing but smiles on everyone's faces. Parents loved it because it was a one stop and the kids bags are full."