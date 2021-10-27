Halloween in the Park, Sunday

NOTE: As of Monday, Halloween in the Park has been put on hold due to the current events. Please follow the event on Facebook for up to date information as the date approaches.
Halloween in the Park will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday in Memorial Park near Teen Town and the Town Pool.
It is a small trick-or-treating event which Katey Kemp started last year for families or anyone who likes Halloween.
"This event is 100% free," Kemp said. "No admission, no contest fee. I wanted to be able to provide an affordable event for everyone and last year we heard nothing but amazing reviews."
Kemp said the event plans include having different games, pumpkin painting station, coloring books and lots of free candy, cocoa and cupcakes.
There will be a Halloween Costume Contest for ages 0 to 10, which will begin at 7 p.m. Kemp said the age groups will most likely be the same as last year, 0 to 2, 3 to 5, and 6 to 10 years-old. There will also be a prize for the scariest.
"I started this because I wanted kids to have a good time," Kemp said. "Something safe and something affordable. Last year, I saw nothing but smiles on everyone's faces. Parents loved it because it was a one stop and the kids bags are full."
Kemp said she currently has 5 to 8 booths signed up and is still waiting to hear back on some more.
The event will be on Halloween night and Kemp said she chose this because growing up she never celebrated Halloween early.
"We always went trick-or-treating on Halloween and I wanted to keep the tradition," Kemp said. "So that's why I chose to plan it on Halloween. I hope the kids have an amazing time and it makes them happy. For the parents, I hope they enjoy bringing their kids to have fun."
Kemp said she is hoping for a good turnout and to see as many people as last year.
"We will have lots of free candy," Kemp said. "I hope to continue this for many years and I hope it gets bigger every year."
Kemp said she is anyone wishing to set up a booth at Halloween in the Park or donate to the event can reach out to her through Facebook.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com