I didn’t say; Hand Outs. I said ‘Hands Out’! There’s a huge difference. With one, it implies that we are looking for as many assistances or giveaways that we can find. Anything we can get for ‘free’. Anything that someone else has to offer, with no cost to us at all. Actually, there is always a cost to the freebies, but we don’t ever want to consider those. We just want whatever we can get. Whenever we focus on ourselves and our wants and desires, lust, greed, selfishness, and sin enter our lives. We can easily become depressed because we are unhappy with our circumstances.

On the other hand, the ‘Hands Out’ term is an idea of what we might be able to do for others. How can we give or do something for others. During this worldwide state that we are now all in, have you noticed some of the positive things that are beginning to happen? The ‘Living Room Concert’ that was set up by entertainers and broadcast for everyone to enjoy. The 10-year-old Boy Scout who took all his $100 allowance money and made giveaway bags for truckers. Then went to a truck stop and handed them out. The teen choir that stood outside of a retirement center and sang to the residents. Parents who are helping their children make cards to give to shut ins. The country singers in Nashville who recorded ‘It Is Well With My Soul’ in their homes and the director who put it all together and sent it out via video for everyone to enjoy.