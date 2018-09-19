The University of Missouri’s School of Visual Studies’ (SVS) Art on the Move Outreach Program presents an exhibition by MU alumna, Hannah Reeves. The exhibition – a temporary, site-specific exhibit of mixed-media drawings about collective memory – will be on view Oct. 10, at Alexander’s Ballroom and Event Center (the former Farmington sewing factory), 200 West 1st St., Farmington.
A reception will be held at Alexander’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 10. Visitors may view the installation in-process and talk with the artist 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The raising of the installation will take place at 5 PM, to be immediately followed by a brief artist’s talk and then a reception ending at 8 p.m.. Meet the artist, and learn about her professional art career and educational path at University of Missouri School of Visual Studies. Exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
For this Art on the Move exhibition, Reeves will ask Farmingtonians to contribute their memories of and interactions with the Farmington, MO historic suit factory, incorporating these individual reminiscences with historical accounts to create a larger-than-life portrait of a seamstress within the historic sewing room (now Alexander's ballroom) from antique sewing-pattern paper. Reeves will be in Farmington, October 8 & 9 visiting local schools and gathering stories from community members.
A Farmington native, Reeves received her BFA (2005) and MFA (2008) in fibers and sculpture from the University of Missouri-Columbia and now works as an artist as well as Director and Curator of Sager Braudis Gallery in Columbia, Missouri. Reeves's work revolves around themes of memory, nostalgia, and loss, often incorporating vintage papers, fabrics, and patterns that call up notions of familiarity and home, especially for fellow-Midwesterners.
The School of Visual Studies brings the academic resources of MIZZOU to communities through collaborative engagements such as the Art on the Move Outreach Program that include MU students, alumni and faculty creating mutually beneficial learning outcomes for our students and the local community.
Art on the Move provides real-life experiences for MU SVS students and alumni, providing hands-on professional career building opportunities by returning them to their Missouri hometowns or home regions to share their art with others in communities across the state and plays an instrumental part in recruiting the next generation of SVS students.
This Art on the Move event is brought to you through a partnership between MU School of Visual Studies, University of Missouri Extension and Alexander’s in Farmington.
