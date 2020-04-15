Happy Birthday Parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Birthdays are a time to celebrate and be with friends and family. Along with everything else these special occasions are being put on hold until the stay at home order is lifted.

Some may let this dampen their day but Madison and Mason Holland kept their heads high and their mother Jessica found a way to make them feel special.

A Birthday Parade was quickly organized for April 8, the girls 15th birthday, for all of their friends and family to drive by the house and show their love.

"I wanted them to enjoy their day despite not being able to celebrate the way we normally do," Jessica said. "We spent the day getting ice cream and a back road trip to the artesian well. The parade especially made the day special."

The parade was a safe way to bring everyone together but remain socially distant. Everyone involved stayed in their cars, waving and honking their horns in celebration.

"They had several drive by," Jessica said. "A few family members slowed down and gave them gifts. One friend drove slow and sang Happy Birthday as she went by and several others honked and shouted greetings to them."

Jessica said birthdays are always a big deal for her kids. She said they usually have large theme parties with all their friends and family.