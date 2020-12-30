Happy New Year

Although this past year has seemed to have lasted an extremely long time, it is still somewhat unreal to me that here we are at the beginning of another new year.

I realize that they say, "the older you get, the quicker time passes," but time is slipping by faster than ever it seems like.

For the entire world, 2020 has been an extremely challenging year. Physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually everyone has been affected in some way or another. Physically we have had to make changes in work and family schedules, not always being the most desirable or effective, yet necessary. Families have experienced unexpected illnesses and deaths. I lost a sister in law in the spring and my brother two days before Christmas. Mentally and emotionally, many have suffered from stress, anxiety, worry, and depression. Lifestyles became different. Pleasures or entertainment we had taken for granted were no longer able to be part of our lives. And spiritually, many began to question what the future holds and examine their own personal lives and relationships with God and others.

Not all of these things are necessarily bad. Inconvenient maybe, sad and disturbing at the time, but they give us the opportunity to reflect on our lives, determine what changes may need to be made, and chances to make new and decisive decisions about our future.