Harbison named Regional Manager of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association
Harbison named Regional Manager of Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association

Ozarks Federal

Tim Harbison

 Photo Provided by Dena Branstetter

Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association has named Tim Harbison as Regional Manager of its Ironton and Fredericktown offices.

Harbison has been with Ozarks Federal more than 8 years and has most recently served as Branch Manager and Loan Officer at the Ironton office.

“Tim has a proven track record of serving our community and providing our customers with professional and personal service. We look forward to Tim leading our Fredericktown and Ironton teams,” Ozarks Federal’s President and CEO Steve Sloup said.

Ozarks Federal is a mutual thrift with total assets of $258 million. The traditional savings and loan association was founded in 1930. Ozarks Federal serves southeast Missouri from its home office in Farmington and branch offices in Fredericktown, Ironton, Festus, and Potosi with an emphasis on originating home loans. In additional to home loans, Ozarks Federal offers a full range of savings and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, CDs, and IRAs.

