A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Hard to believe

Dove

Is it just me, or is it everyone else too?

We are more than half way through 2022.

I have another great grandchild who is a senior in high school and who will graduate this coming spring. It is only a week away from another election. School and all the fall sports programs will begin in a couple of weeks. And so goes life.

I realize these are events that occur year after year, so they are nothing new or unexpected. But it just seems like they are happening at a faster rate of speed than ever before. Maybe I'm just getting slower and they seem faster, but whatever the reason, it's kind of hard to believe life is slipping by so quickly.

I look back and wonder what I might have done differently. I consider the choices I've made and those I have let slip through my fingers. Have I been a blessing to others? Have I stood for what I believe? Have I wasted valuable time? Have I helped not only my family, but my church, my community, and beyond? Have I made any kind of difference by being on this earth?

I look at the lives of so many others and see their contributions to society and am challenged to do better and more. Some lives are cut short. Others live longer. Yet each one of us has the opportunity to make a difference while we are here. God has blessed each of us with something we can share, so let's make the most of what we have been afforded and at the end maybe it won't be so hard to believe how quickly our life has passed this way.

Have a fantastic week. Value your time, and pass on to others whatever God puts in your heart to share.

