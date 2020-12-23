Harold Wayne Flath, 80, of Fredericktown, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home in Yuma, Arizona. He was born May 17, 1940 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Clifford and Hattie (Kirby) Flath.

Besides his parents, Mr. Flath was preceded in death by four of his children, Harold Jr., Tommy and Kenneth and Nancy; two brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his significant other Sandra Flath of Fredericktown; sons Bobby Flath of St. Louis and Roy Flath of Jacksonville, Illinois; daughters Christina Flath, Samantha Flath, Tabatha Flath and Angela Flath all of Sullivan, Missouri and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Harold was a self employed welder. He loved playing pool and had won several trophies throughout the years including state competitions.

Arrangements are pending and will be updated when available.

