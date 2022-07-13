Harvard grad, grateful for small town upbringing

In 2017, Johnathan Moore told his fellow Fredericktown High School graduates, "Don’t settle for what someone expects of you, just because you think you’re supposed to do a certain thing. Go out, work hard and make your dreams a reality.”

Looking back at that moment, Moore said, he believes he has followed that advice.

This May, Moore graduated from Harvard with an honors degree in economics and will be working in management consulting for a top firm in St. Louis.

"Working in consulting is not exactly the most original path for a Harvard graduate," Moore said. "It is however, truly what I wanted to do to start my career."

Moore said, during his 2017 co-valedictorian speech he wanted to urge his classmates to pursue their dreams and not feel pressured to follow expectations that did not align with those dreams.

"I think I followed that advice," Moore said. "The running joke at Harvard is that working in finance or consulting is selling out, but there's no shame in being a sellout if it really is the best option for you."

Moore said, he chose consulting because it exposes a person to a broad range of problems and provides the opportunity to learn a lot about many diverse fields early on in his career. He said, it also sets him up for solid advancement and exit opportunities depending on the direction he chooses to take.

When asked if Harvard was difficult Moore described the work/play balance he needed to succeed.

"I probably spent way too much time playing basketball and not enough time studying," Moore said. "Harvard provided numerous resources, however, that made even the more difficult assignments manageable. The largest adjustment from high school was probably developing, or attempting to develop, better time management skills when working on assignments. I still attempted it more times than I should admit, but starting assignments the night before doesn’t work as well in college. Taking time away from work to do things I enjoyed helped me to persevere."

Now that the late night assignments are completed, Moore has left Massachusetts and returned to Missouri where he can start his new career at McKinsey & Company, while staying close to home.

"I’m grateful to have grown up in Fredericktown and attended the school district here," Moore said. "Many of my friends from college went straight from their expensive private schools to Harvard. I feel like many of those people are extremely out of touch with what the real world is like. Attending Fredericktown R-1 left me with many close friends and ensured I became a more well-rounded person, something I’m thankful for."

Moore said, he is extremely grateful for his small town upbringing. He said, being successful is great, but it is far more important to be kind.

"That’s one of the main driving factors that pushed me to choose the St. Louis office," Moore said. "Our town is far from perfect, but living in Boston made me truly appreciate our close-knit small community. Boston or New York have their advantages, but it’s great to be away from the blaring horns and back home."

Moore said, he would like to thank all his teachers throughout the years who have helped mold him into the man he has become.

"I wouldn't be where I'm at today without all my family, teachers, coaches, etc.," Moore said. "I would like to extend a huge thank you to each and every one of them."

Now that Moore has achieved his educational goals, the FHS Class of 2017 Co-Valedictorian, would like to reiterate what he said five years ago.

"I'd further emphasize to not only follow your dreams but to dream big," Moore said. "If an average guy like me can graduate from Harvard, you can accomplish whatever your goals are."

Moore said, with enough hard work and the right attitude anything is possible. He said, going to a top college may not be everyone's goal but it is definitely attainable for other kids from Fredericktown with the right preparation.

"There's no reason I should be the last Harvard graduate from our town," Moore said.

If any current students or parents have questions about the journey from Fredericktown High School to Harvard graduate contact Moore at jonmoore888@gmail.com