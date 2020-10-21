Haunted House opening this weekend

The annual Haunted House, put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, with help from the Fredericktown High School JROTC, begins this weekend.

Located at the Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition Training Facility on S. Chamber Drive, the Haunted House will be open Oct. 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31st from dark until 10 p.m.

The cost is $7 per person and is not recommended for those 8 years old and under.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said this years Haunted House is different than last year and will take roughly 45 minutes from the time you get on the hay ride and through the house.

"We will have our same hayride like we always do but there is going to be a walking trail now," Clark said. "We are going to make you walk through the woods. We used to put you on the wagon and pull you through the woods right up to the haunted house. This year that is not going to happen. We are going to drop you off in the middle of the woods and you are going to have to walk down the path in the dark to the haunted house."

Clark said the haunted house itself is 1,000 square feet larger than last year and will not have the same theme.