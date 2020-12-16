Have a safe Christmas season

Christmas 2020 may look a little different than previous years due to the coronavirus.

Health officials have discouraged large gatherings, so there may not be an office party or school program. However, listening to Christmas carols and wrapping presents are still options and will bring a smile during the holidays. There are other sounds, like breaking glass, crunching metal, and calls for assistance, that don't bring a smile and are heard all too often ... no matter what season it is. Your Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers ask everyone to make safety a priority this Christmas season.

Last year during the 30-hour Christmas counting period, there were 278 traffic crashes. In those crashes, three people were killed and another 111 were injured. During the 2019 Christmas holiday, troopers arrested 20 people for driving while impaired.

"Please be a safe, courteous driver, " said Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. "Obey all traffic laws, drive sober, and pay attention when you're driving.

Every driver can help make our roadways safer this holiday season."