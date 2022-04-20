Have you noticed?

Spring is one of my favorite times of the year.

As I drive around town and the countryside, I can always spot a bright color of new life somewhere. The bright red and yellow tulips in a yard. The red bud trees and the white pear trees full of blossoms. Yellow forsythia bushes, pink tulip trees, yellow jonquils, white and orange daffodils. Bluebells, petunias, and pansies. Just some of the beautiful colors you might see everywhere one might look.

Of course, spring also offers the time that lots of upgrading, repairing, and remodeling occurs. We try to spruce up our homes and property after coming through what many call the doldrums of winter. It’s lighter and brighter outside because of the longer daylight hours. Days are hopefully getting warmer too, so we seem to have more energy and put more thoughts into improvements and changes.

The same is true in our community. We have some new businesses coming to town and some others that have just opened recently within the last year. As I drove by an old business the other day, I saw concrete being poured for a new floor. Wonder what’s going to be there? A couple of the older buildings are being remodeled and upgraded which is always encouraging.

And have any of you noticed the new sign being painted on the west side of City Hall? Isn’t it bright and attractive? Just another spot of color and welcome to make one smile.

I’m all for anything that will brighten up and improve the look of our homes and businesses and make our town more attractive and inviting. I enjoy watching some of the HGTV shows where people and towns work hard together to make adjustments and improvements in their cities. Suggestions and ideas from a variety of people make for an inviting and interesting community.

The coming Clean Up Day this Saturday is another way to get involved if you are interested. Just meet at the park on North Main and ask for an assignment. I’m sure there will be something you can do to help with making our town one that can be noticed. I have seen all kinds of changes in the 57 years I’ve lived here, and I’m sure I will notice many more in the coming years. The next time you are running errands, try to notice some of the pretty and positive things that are happening around you.

Happy Spring everyone.

