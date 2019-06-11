{{featured_button_text}}

The 2019 Madison County Buddy Ball League will play its fourth and final game of the spring, Saturday, at JC Ballpark.

The non-competitive league gives children ages 6 to 20--with any type of disability--the opportunity to be a part of a team. Each player is paired with a season-long buddy to help him or her throughout the game.

"This was our second year and our number of players was higher than last year," League Coordinator Missy Bowman said. "We had around 20 players and 22 buddies. We are very thankful for all of the community support that we have received. Because of the generous donations from individuals and our shirts being donated from Cap America, the players and buddies were able to participate without paying a fee."

There will be an end of season picnic following Saturday's game.

"We hope to offer Buddy Ball in the fall to adults that would like to play," Bowman said.

