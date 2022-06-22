Having fun, staying safe...at the pool

The Fredericktown City Pool has been up and running for a few weeks now and with only a few minor bumps in the road, everything seems to be running smoothly.

Crews managed to fix the leaky pipe and are working hard to keep the chemical levels at their optimum specifications.

Pool Manager Audra Bastie said, the leaky pipe delayed the training of guards which also delayed the opening, but everyone is trained and ready to go.

"This year's guard team has 12 members, two of which are head guards, plus the manager," Bastie said. "This group of kids really took off with a bang. They are all incredibly hard working and never complain. They want to do the best job they can and are willing to put in extra time to know exactly what to do in an emergency."

This year's lifeguards for the Fredericktown City Pool include Head Guard Alayna Buxton, Head Guard Brayden Lee, and lifeguards; Andrew Jones, Danielle West, Sera Tarkington, Simon Kelly, Maddie Burrows, Evan Burrows, Lainey Moser, Gabbie McFadden, Keira Francis, and Kyndal Dodd.

Bastie said, on June 17 the pool had to unexpectedly close, due to a chemical imbalance, so the guards spent 4 hours practicing CPR and using the AED. She said, the guard team has already passed its first of three audits this year.

Ellis and Associates, the Fredericktown City Pool's certifying body, will stop in for three surprise audit visits over the summer.

"Every guard is videoed for 15 minutes each on the lifeguard stand, then they perform a first aid scenario and a water save," Bastie said. "The last thing the guards must do is perform a save with a guest in distress all the way through the CPR and AED process. Hopefully they never need to use their skills at the pool, but if it's ever necessary, they have the training."

Bastie said, the guard team members like to think of themselves as a family so any chance they have to build on that, they do.

"On the day we couldn't get in the water, we grilled on a Blackstone and ate a meal together while training," Bastie said. "We laugh, have a great time, but make sure it is all while keeping our community safe at the pool."

This year's head guards, Alayna Buxton and Brayden Lee, came up with the idea of the new Doodle Wall.

"So far it (the doodle wall) is a complete success, even the high schoolers have been chalking the wall," Bastie said. "Having something for kids to do at the pool when they're taking a break from swimming is appealing to parents as well as helps us manage all the kids."

Buxton and Lee created the wall on their own time, and it is something fun for anyone visiting the pool to take a photo in front of or color on.

Bastie said, swimming lessons have been very popular this year. The instructors are trained to teach Level 1 and 2 swimmers.

"We have doubled the number of kids taking lessons for the first two sessions, compared to last year," Bastie said. "This is great because we have seen a decline in the ability of kids to be able to swim well. We want to be the summer facility to take children to for water safety and lessons."

The pool is offering four sessions this year. The next two are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., July 11 to 28, and Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., July 13 to 24.

Movie nights will begin June 23 and will continue with a new movie each month. Bastie said, this has always drawn a large crowd with families coming to enjoy the pool and movie for just $1 per person.

The pool also have family night on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Theme days will also be returning this year.

"I am super excited about our team and bringing back theme days," Bastie said. "Our guards have come up with many ideas to make theme days fun for the kids.

This years themes include: Tye-Dye, Hawaiian, Red, White and Blue, Disney, Christmas in July, and Cowboys.

To stay up to date on events or unexpected closing follow Fredericktown City Pool Missouri on Facebook, or join the new text service by texting "join" to 1-833-211-1897 for automatic updates.

For questions call the pool at 573-783-6744.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

