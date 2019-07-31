{{featured_button_text}}

There will be a Hay Management program at 6 p.m., Aug. 1, at the Madison County Extension Office 137 W. Main St.

Our instructor for the evening will be Anthony Ohmes.

During this program we will discuss the following topics: Renovating pasture and hay fields with Novel Endophyte Fescue; Fertility management of forages going into the fall; Stockpiling forage and managing hay quality going into winter.

If you have any other questions or concerns about your hay fields you will be able to ask. 

This is a FREE program. If you have any questions please contact 573-783-3303. The University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/ADA institution. Our programs are open to all. If you require special accommodations please let us know and we will make arrangements.

