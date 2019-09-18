A tribute to Grandpa Charles W. Royer: September 8, 1934 to September 24, 2018.
He walked across his land every day. In his old boots and blue jeans, he would walk across his kingdom. Nowhere was there any great cities, or a statue raised in his name. No one called "Hail to the king" as he walked by. No one gave him a second glance as he walked.
But make no mistake. He was a king.
His boots were his authority. His hands were his justice. His hat was his crown. His subjects cheered and came running when he called. Though their cheers were lows and they ran for the feed, they still ran to their king. For he treated them well, with care and love. For it was his pride and joy.
He loved his queen, so soft and sweet. He raised three princes for his kingdom to keep. His three little princes grew up to be men; and as they grew so did the royal family. Now a new little prince and five little princesses run through the fields. What pride and joy the king must feel.
Though not a day went by when the king was not drenched in sweat, he lived a life of ease. For love was his crown jewel. Never ending love of his family. His kingdom has been passed down for generations, and it will always be. For his kingdom is more than just the land. It is the joy that will always be in our hearts.
No, he never wore a crown, sash, or ruby ring. But make no mistake. He was a king.
