Head Start

Classroom A - Ms. Kathy and Ms. Lori

Dear Santa,

I would like a train, new markers, a bike and pop its. I have been a very good boy. I will leave you cookies and milk. The reindeer will have chicken wings too.

Love, Jackson Horton

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy. I would like anything Mickey Mouse. I would also like a truck, Paw Patrol toys and a bike. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Ashton Christopher

Dear Santa,

I've been a good boy. I would like a bike, a scooter, a bike for my brothers, and a new truck. I will leave your sour cookies and milk.

Love, Charlie Hamel

Dear Santa,

I want a camera, a Gabby Dollhouse, and I maybe want a Doctor's kit. I have been a very good. I will leave you cookies and milk. I will give you a candy cane for your reindeer.

Love, Zelena Esmon

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! I want a really, really big brachiosaurus, a really big stegosaurus, and a big T-res. Oh year and a big Allosaurus, and big Elephant. I will leave a carrot, cookies and some milk.

Love, Vincent Oakley

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I want a choo choo, a hat, a birthday, and toys. Bring Bobbie Joi a choo choo too!

Love, Tristen Neal

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I want a guitar, a Elsa bike, a Moana toy, and like two little babies. I will leave a big guitar for Santa.

Love, Violet Jaster

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a little puppy like pumpkin. And a big puppy and a orange leash with a fake puppy. Also a fake, fake, fake, puppy, puppy, puppy. I will leave you cookie doughs.

Love, Ellie Menteer

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I want dinosaurs and big trucks, cars, and a tow truck. That's all. I will leave you some blocks.

Love, Rylen Harrison

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! I would like Deadpool toys and Wolverine toys. I need more big people figurines. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Love, Phoenix Wade

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy! I want for Christmas something that is my favorite and very special, it goes up when I press the button. But I don't know what its called maybe its Octonauts. I will leave you snacks and one treat.

Love, Blaze Gilbo

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year! I would like a scooter, a Paw Patrol set, and nothing else. i will leave you cookies and milk!

Love, Barron Cook

Dear Santa,

I've been very good, Santa. I would like an Iphone, make up, a mirror, a laptop and a baby doll. My sister would like a baby shark. I will leave you a peanut butter cookie, milk and a note.

Love, Gabi Hanstein

Dear Santa,

I've kinda been a good girl. I would like a swimming barbie, robot, and a nail polish. My brothers have been bad and good. They would like dinosaurs, and Army men. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love, Cora Schneiter

Dear Santa,

I have been sooooo good Santa. i would like Elsa Stickers, squishy balls, Frozen shoes, pink and blue slime. I also want Frozen necklace and dress. I will leave you Christmas cookies, cupcakes and juice. I'll order the reindeer some grass.

Love, Charlee Watson

Dear Santa,

I have been very very very good this year. I would like a dinosaur, a box of toys, a Christmas tree, squishy balls, and pop its. Connor needs toys too. I will leave you a cupcakes and cookies. The reindeers will have watermelon. Thank you!

Love, Wyatt Hagy

Dear Santa,

I want everything for Christmas. I like all the stuff. Toys, play doh, barbies, and babies. I've been a good girl. Love you, good bye.

Love, Annabella Lee

Dear Santa,

I've been a very good girl. I would like a baby doll, an American Girl doll. All my sisters want an American Girl doll too. I love you Santa!!

Love, Zepplynn Day

Dear Santa,

I've been a very good boy this year. I would like a Bingo book with the song CD. I would also like Paw Patrol toys, a marble tower and puzzles. I will leave you some cookies and milk!!

Love, Maddox Henderson

Dear Santa,

Anna and me have been good girls. I would like a bike, a purse, a doll and doll house. Anna would like a pretty dress. I will leave you cookie and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Edith Laplant

Classroom B - Ms. Brandi and Ms. Stephanie

Dear Santa,

I've been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like some nail polish and some pretend make-up. I would also like some Barbie dolls too! Don't forget my mommy, bring her something nice too! Merry Christmas!

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like some baby dolls and accessories. I would also like a kitchen set with pretend food. I will leave you a snack and something for the reindeer. Have a safe trip!

Love, Caliegh

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas would you bring me some new Barbies? I also like to draw, so a new art set would be nice. Please bring my big sisters something nice too! Merry Christmas!!

Love, Piper

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl this year. For Christmas could you bring me some new dolls and Barbies? I would also love to have some new books. I will leave you cookies and milk and a treat for the reindeer. Merry Christmas!

Love, Journey

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. For Christmas can you bring me Peppa the Pig and a stroller for my babies? I will leave you chocolate cookies and milk. Thank you Santa!

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

For Christmas could you bring me a pony and horse? I would also like a saddle too! I have been a very good girl this year. I will leave you a snack and drink. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Ellie May

Dear Santa,

For Christmas would you please bring me a bike and some new cars? I will leave some cookies and milk for you! Merry Christmas!

Love, Alec

Dear Santa,

For Christmas would please bring me minnie and mickey mouse, some new earrings and some clothes and socks. I will leave you some fruit snacks and milk. Merry Christmas!

Love, Kara

Dear Santa,

I am so excited for Christmas! I have been a very good girl this year! For Christmas I would like some craft kits to do with my Grandma. I would also like some new Barbie Dolls. I will leave you some cookies and milk and something for your reindeer. Have a safe trip.

Love, Mayle

Dear Santa,

For Christmas would you bring me a present of slime and Disney Princesses? Thank you Santa. I will leave you some cookies and milk.

Love, Mckenzie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas could you bring me toy motorcycles and four wheelers? I will will leave you some cookies. Merry Christmas!

Love, Karter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas would you please bring me some hot wheels and a motorcycle? I would also like a new bike. I will leave you some cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!

Love, Draven

Dear Santa,

For Christmas would you bring me some presents. I've been a pretty good boy this year.I will leave you some Santa cookies. Also, will you bring my mommy something too?

Love, Ezra

Dear Santa,

I have really been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a robot and a cowboy worker. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Dale

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a Hulk lego set and a lot of different toys. I'll be at the beach. I will try and leave cookies and milk. Merry Christmas!

Love, Donnie

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new hat, and a new baby doll. My brother and sister would like something too! Merry Christmas!

Love, Bobbie Joi

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas a Mr. Potato Head and some other things. I have been a good girl this year. Merry Christmas.

Love, Kenzlie

Dear Santa,

Hi. How are you? I am excited for Christmas. There are a few things I would like. Could you bring me a dinosaur T-Rex lego set? I would also like, a Dominus Rex-Roblox, some football and Pokemon cars, a Pikachu plushy, a big indoraptor, a truck with a raptor claw and a blue raptor. I would also like a big carnotaurus. Please bring my brothers and sister something too! Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Michael

Dear Santa,

I would like a four wheeler with a trailer, a jeep, and a dirt bike. I would also like a little bull with small horns and a big black bull with very long horns. I would also like to have a barn, and truck and trailer to put my bulls in. Also, could you sneak around the house through the door? I will stay awake so I can talk to you! I will leave you a lot of snacks. Watch my Santa trap though. Merry Christmas.

Love, Braylen

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I would like some new trucks and cars. Please bring something nice for my mommy.

Love, Rowan

Class C - Miss Liz, Ms. Pam and Ms. Candice

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I would like a kitchen set, a vanity, kids suitcase, a cocomelon doll and a cocomelon school bus, some new crayons, a rainbow high purse and a doll and some pretty clothes. I will leave some cookies and milk for your and some chicken for your reindeer. Thank you!

Love, Oaklynn Vernon

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I would like for Christmas stuffed animals, learning light up toys, sensory toys, cars and trucks. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Raylan Armes

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year Santa. I would like to have tons of barbies and barbie accessories. I would also like a bike and a scooter. Stuffed animals would be nice to. I will leave Santa cookies and carrots for his reindeer.

Love, Gracelynn Brady

Dear Santa,

I've sorta been a good boy this year. I would like a skateboard, a nerf gun, a dinosaur paint set, a spiderman glove, a castle lego set, a dinosaur scooter, a bumper car, a razor bike, a skateboard, and thats it. I will leave some cookies for you and some carrots for your reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Kai Clark

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year! I would like a pony puzzle, a 3 wheeled motor trike, some walkie talkies, a unicorn toy that talks, a beauty salon kit, (pink), a baby doll, a pony and a doll house. I will leave some cookies for you and some of that (green beans) for your reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Adalynn Coleman

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a scooter, a spiderman go cart, a spiderman lego set, spiderman action figure, a light saber, a lego racecar, a razor bike, some hot wheels and a track. That's it. I will leave some cookies for you and some vegetables for your reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Richard Dennis

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like to have dinosaur toys. A spiderman bike for Christmas to. Cocomelon toys too. I would also like video games to. I will leave Santa cookies and carrots for his reindeer.

Love, Jaimeson Johnson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I want some toys, a tractor, some race cars, some Paw Patrol toys, and some potato heads. Oh and a cowboy hat. i will leave some cookies for you and something like carrots for the reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Waylon Kelly

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year Santa. For Christmas this year I would love to have some barbie toys and accessories. I would like a bike and some books. I will leave Santa cookies and carrots for the reindeer.

Love, Reighlynn King

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year Santa. For Christmas this year I would love to have tons of barbies and accessories. Magic mixie toys would be great to. I would also like a bean bag chair. I will have cookies and carrots for you and your reindeer.

Love, Jayden Martin

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year and can't wait for you to come. For Christmas I would like the Rock action figure, disney lego sets, nerf guns, power wheels four wheeler, car track set, paw patrol toys, mickey mouse toy, peppa pig toys, light board. I will have cookies for you and carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Noah Mathis

Dear Santa,

I am a good boy. I want the space ship, yeah, and the pirate stuff. Some hot wheels and the house that I can put the cars in, a magnet set like the one at school, a tractor that can dig up dirt and a bike I will leave some hot chocolate for you and some stuff for the reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Kolton McClanahand

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year Santa. I would like to have a bicycle for Christams. Barbies and babies to. Dress up clothes to be a princess would make me a happy little girl. i will have cookies and carrots for you and your reindeer.

Love, Madison Meloy

Dear Santa,

I really have been a good boy this year! I really want a nerf gun with the balls. I like the Paw Patrol truck stop, a pirate ship play set and those people. I need some dinosaurs too. I will leave some cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Jaixden Otte

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year. I would like a 3 wheeled motorcycle, a robot that takes, a punching bag with boxing gloves, a tool set that really works, a captain america scooter, some lego dinosaurs, a amphibious remote control green car. I will leave some cookies and milk for you and some real food for the reindeer. Thank you Santa!

Love, Obi Peo

Dear Santa,

I have been a really good boy this year! I would like a Jurassic Park lego truck, some dinosaurs, a hot wheels car and a track, a Nerf gun, some legos, a Paw Patrol truck and the puppies, and the alligator lego set. I will leave some cookies and milk for you, and some carrots for your reindeer. Thank you!

Love, Sawyer Reed

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. For Christmas I would like a green nerf gun to shoot zombies and also the green and red paw patrol trucks, pirate ship with real pirates, dinosaurs and new red bike. Thank you I will leave you cookies and milk and food for your reindeer.

Love, Dakota Reilly

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy this year! I would like some Legos, and a race car with a track, and a remote control dog that talks, and some spiderman toys and some paw patrol toys thats what I like. I will leave some cookies fo ryou and some bread for your reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Emory Roberts

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girls this year! I would like a minnie mouse kitchen set, some legos, a sand ice cream station, a doll house and some paw patrol toys, oh and the dolls for the doll house. I will leave some cookies for you and some treats for your reindeer. Thank you.

Love, Thea Teater