Health department clears up some COVID-19 rumors

The Madison County Health Department has decided to start clearing up some misleading information about COVID-19.

The department has taken to its Facebook page to directly address certain rumors and explain to the public the actual facts.

The following information was obtained from the Madison County Health Department.

You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines

Rumor: The vaccines can give you COVID-19.

Fact: You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines (or others currently in development) contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This makes it impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.