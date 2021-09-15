Health department clears up some COVID-19 rumors

The Madison County Health Department has decided to start clearing up some misleading information about COVID-19.
The department has taken to its Facebook page to directly address certain rumors and explain to the public the actual facts.
The following information was obtained from the Madison County Health Department.
You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines
Rumor: The vaccines can give you COVID-19.
Fact: You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines (or others currently in development) contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This makes it impossible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19.
Some individuals may contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated because they may have been exposed to COVID-19 prior to being vaccinated or before they obtain their second dose of vaccine. After receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, individuals could have 94-95% protection from contracting COVID-19 (based on clinical trial efficacy). Janssen’s clinical trial data show an estimated 85% efficacy rate against severe forms of COVID-19. If an individual still contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, the person will most likely have extremely mild symptoms or be asymptomatic.
The COVID-19 vaccines do not alter your DNA.
Rumor: The COVID-19 vaccines will tamper with your DNA.
Fact: That rumor is baseless. mRNA provides a set of instructions to your cells to create an immune response specific to COVID-19. Medical doctors independent of the vaccine development teams have verified that using mRNA will not alter the DNA of our body's cells. The COVID-19 vaccines were created through mRNA technology. They do not introduce DNA into your body.
This rumor is false even for the Janssen vaccine, which uses viral vector (carrier) technology aided by a modified adenovirus. The vector used in Janssen’s vaccine is a harmless adenovirus (like the common cold) that has been modified so it won’t be able to replicate or cause illness.
The COVID-19 vaccines will not make you test positive on a diagnostic COVID-19 test (e.g., PCR or antigen test).
Rumor: If I get vaccinated and am then tested for COVID-19, I will receive false positive results.
Fact: Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will not affect your PCR or antigen test results since these tests check for active disease, not immunity. There is no live virus present in any of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The vaccine is intended to induce an immune response, so a serology test (antibody test) may be positive in someone who has been vaccinated.
There is no reason to believe that the COVID-19 vaccines will not be effective against additional strains of SARS-CoV-2.
Rumor: There are new strains of SARS-CoV-2 in the United Kingdom and South Africa, so the new vaccines won’t be effective.
Fact: According to medical experts, including current and former U.S. Surgeon Generals, there is no firm reason to believe that the vaccines that have been developed and approved in the U.S. will not be effective against new strains of the virus.
The COVID-19 vaccine process does not involve political figures.
Rumor: The vaccine was rushed for political reasons.
Fact: The approval process does not include approval from any elected official. Scientific data and information generated by large-scale clinical trials is reviewed by the U.S. FDA, medical and public health experts from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the CDC before a vaccine will be made available. The federal effort called Operation Warp Speed has no formal oversight of or control over the vaccine approval process that determines safety and efficacy.
COVID-19 and the vaccine are not a hoax.
Rumor: The virus is a hoax.
Fact: COVID-19 is not a hoax and neither is the vaccine. It is recommended by medical professionals that you consider getting vaccinated.
The COVID-19 vaccine will not have a tracking chip inside of it.
Rumor: Microchip hardware will be used in a vaccine to track Americans.
Fact: There will not be any tracking mechanisms inside of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Watch the Madison County Health Department Facebook page for the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as more "Did you know" facts.