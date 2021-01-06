Health Department makes its move

During the last few weeks of 2020 the staff of the Madison County Health Department has been busy moving into the new building located at 105 Armory St.
There have been a few bumps in the road. Some may have noticed the issues with the phones, but ultimately, the move will be a positive one for the community and for the staff.
The old building was split between three levels and totaled 6,300 square feet while the new building is a single level with 8,645 square feet and bonus storage in an upstairs area.
Madison County Health Department RN Amy Koester said the new building provides the department with so much more room. She said the clinic rooms are not cramped at all and they now have room to do their jobs.
Madison County Health Department WIC Coordinator Alica White said they are all excited about having faster internet, WIFI and more phone lines once it is all operating properly.
Madison County Health Department RN Jackie Berry said the new building is going to make providing immunizations, blood draws and many other private services easier to manage in confidence and provide more privacy for patrons.
Madison County Health Department Lead Health Program Rep and DMV Manager Becky McFarland said the new building definitely offers more space, which will allow the staff to organize work materials and items in a more practical manner.
"There is soundproofing at the new location providing for more privacy and HIPPA compliance," McFarland said. "We also will have a training room where food safety classes can be held and demonstrations can be shown providing for enhanced food safety knowledge within the community."
In the old building one of the challenges the staff faced was with backup electricity. When there was a power outage, all of the vaccines would have to be moved, sometimes in the middle of the night. The new building has a backup generator.
"We are so proud to have a back up generator at this facility," McFarland said. "We can now continue to work even if the power is out, and vaccines no longer have to be moved and monitored during a storm or middle of the night."
Koester said she is excited about the generator. She said she will now be able to sleep soundly during a storm and not worry when the power goes out.
Other than the lack of generator, the old building was also lacking in space and privacy.
Berry said the new building allows space for many more services to patrons, more privacy and two waiting rooms.
McFarland said the license office also has much more room and storage making it a lot easier to organize and manage. She said it has also improved the work flow.
"We are anticipating some new services once we get everything lined out and situated," Berry said. "COVID does put a damper on some things at the moment, but we are finding ways to still provide services in the midst of a pandemic. We are all well-versed at making due with what we have, so not many things slow us down."
White said the staff is excited to have Registered Dietician, Abigail Weekley, have cooking demonstrations and nutrition lessons in the conference/training area with the full working kitchen. She said they are also excited to use the extra space to hold meetings and training.
McFarland said her favorite part about the new building is how bright and inviting it is as well as the huge window in her office.
"The entire building is so fantastic," McFarland said. "We are all so thankful to have the room and resources to be able to provide services to our community."
White said she loves everything about the new building especially their WIC area and offices.
"It was a challenge in the old WIC area in the old building," White said. "When we were really busy and/or with larger families the space was very tight."
One thing all of them agree on is, they are happy to be in the new building, and they are all thankful for all the support to make it happen.
"I would like to thank the citizens of Madison County for supporting us in the great endeavor as well as the Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees for their continued support in the planning and execution of the new building development," McFarland said.
"I would like to thank the health department board, Madison County residents, Becky (Hunt), Teresa (Rehkop), and my co-workers for making this dream of a new building into a reality," Koester said. "We have all worked hard and it has paid off."
"I would like to thank the MCHD Board members, Becky Hunt and Teresa Rehkop on all the hard work they have put into getting this new building," White said. "We wouldn't have been able to have put it all together in a week without each other here working as a team. I have the best coworkers ever."
White said she also wants to thank all of the employee families who put in the time to come lend a helping hand.
"But the most important people are the Madison County community," White said. "Thank you for your support and patience with the move. You are why we do what we do."
Berry said she also wants to give a huge thank you to the residents of Madison County.
"They have stood behind us, the health department, in ensuring the tax increase to help this life-long dream for many come true," Berry said. "Without their support and love, none of this would have happened."
Berry said she also wants to give a huge wonderful thank you to the Madison County Health Department Board, administrator, and assistant administrator.
"Many hours of meetings, phone calls, research and lots and lots of coffee were poured into this dream come true," Berry said. "All of your hard work does not go unnoticed."
