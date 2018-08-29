Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Health Department Recognizes Buford
Tissy Ramsey, receptionist and billing clerk at the Madison County Health Department, presents an award to Julie Buford, family nurse practioner, in recognition of Buford's "public health impact." The award says "Julie has impacted public health for Madison County through her time spent working with the Show Me Healthy Women Program. Julie has impacted the SMHW program with her exemplary leadership and selfless acts of time and dedication to Women's Health." Buford has worked with the program for eight years.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News
