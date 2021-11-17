Health department updates COVID-19 recommendations

The Madison County Health Department released the following announcement, Nov. 15:
Please read this announcement in its entirety. The following are recommendations only and not mandates.
Madison County is experiencing a plateau of positive COVID-19 cases. All person are encouraged to wear a mask if they have any symptoms of COVID.
With a light at the end of this outbreak, the following changes to quarantine procedures is being recommended.
Effective November 15, 2021, the following quarantine recommendations will be:
All quarantine recommendations for Madison County DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.
Vaccinated: Definition of at least 2 Pfizer doses at least 21 days apart, or 2 Moderna doses at least 28 days apart or 1 Johnson & Johnson dose. This definition could change with boosters being implemented by the Centers for Disease Control.
Persons who are fully vaccinated will not be subject to quarantine including in home and out of home contacts to a person who has tested positive. Should you have an exposure to a diagnosed positive person of COVID, monitor for symptoms for 14 days. You are encouraged to be tested should you develop symptoms. You are encouraged to use precautions during the 14 days of monitoring for symptoms including wearing a mask when you are indoors at public settings and refrain from visiting persons who are vulnerable including nursing homes.
These recommendations DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.
In-home contact of a person who is positive:
Un-vaccinated persons(s) will be quarantined for up to 10 days from their last date of exposure to the positive person. Should in-home isolation measures be implemented, the 10 days starts when the in-home isolation measures began. Person(s) in quarantine from in-home isolation return to normal activities on day 8 with negative test performed on day seven (7) and monitor for symptoms for the remaining 7 days as long as they remain asymptomatic. Or on day 11 without testing and asymptomatic and monitor for symptoms for the remaining 4 days as long as they remain asymptomatic. It is still recommended they use prevention measures during the monitoring period including wearing a mask. An in-home close contact may work as long as they remain asymptomatic during the 14 days of quarantine.
You should consult with your employer regarding working during quarantine. These recommendations DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.
Out-of-home contact of a person who is positive:
A person identified as a contact of a person who is positive who is outside of their household, will be asked to monitor for symptoms and use precautions when around others or in public settings for 14 days. These recommendations DO NOT supersede employer policy or school board policy.
Employer or school required documentation of quarantine:
If you need documentation of being in quarantine as a non-household contact or you are identified within a school district as a non-household contact, contact the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747 Ext. 0 and ask to speak with someone working in COVID.
When you should be tested:
If you think, you have a cold, the flu, a stomach bug, or sinus infection, it could also be COVID. Consult with your doctor for recommendations of being tested for COVID or other infectious diseases. Any person tested for COVID due to symptoms, should isolate until you receive the results of the test. It is recommended that you also be in in-home isolation until you receive negative test results. Should your test results be positive for COVID, you have reduced exposure within your household.
What you should not do:
If you have any symptoms of COVID, do not just take fever reducing medications or over the counter cold, flu or sinus medications and go to work, school, or other mass gatherings. It is recommended that if you are having allergy, cold or sinus symptoms and this is normal for you this time of year, wear a mask if you must go to work until your doctor tells you are not or no longer contagious. Contact your doctor for further guidance before discontinuing precautions.
Students should be 24 hours fever free without fever reducing medications, including cold, flu or sinus medications as well as acetaminophen or ibuprofen products before returning to school for all infectious diseases. Positive COVID test requires 10 days of isolation and at least 24 hours fever free before returning to school.
What else should you do:
Avoid persons who are vulnerable, such as the immunocompromised residing in a nursing home or long term care facility when you are not feeling well regardless of an exposure of COVID, to prevent the spread of other infectious disease such as colds, influenza, and other infectious diseases.
These recommendations will help Madison County reduce COVID outbreaks, but only if EACH of us follows the recommendations.