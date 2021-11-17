Health department updates COVID-19 recommendations

Employer or school required documentation of quarantine:

If you need documentation of being in quarantine as a non-household contact or you are identified within a school district as a non-household contact, contact the Madison County Health Department at 573-783-2747 Ext. 0 and ask to speak with someone working in COVID.

When you should be tested:

If you think, you have a cold, the flu, a stomach bug, or sinus infection, it could also be COVID. Consult with your doctor for recommendations of being tested for COVID or other infectious diseases. Any person tested for COVID due to symptoms, should isolate until you receive the results of the test. It is recommended that you also be in in-home isolation until you receive negative test results. Should your test results be positive for COVID, you have reduced exposure within your household.

What you should not do: