Healthy Eating on a Budget

In the dairy aisle, it’s important to note that dairy doesn’t just do a body good, it also does a wallet good. When it comes to nutrition and budget, the best deal is the real deal – milk. At a cost of just pennies per ounce, milk offers a solid nutritional bang for your buck. Milk’s affordability can ensure that you and your family get the recommended three servings of dairy each day.

Step Three - Prepare: Double or triple recipes, and then divide leftovers into individual portions and freeze. This works well with soups and casseroles, which can be defrosted and reheated in a snap. Having a plan for leftovers, such as using them in subsequent meals, can also help stretch food dollars.

Keep in mind that most dairy products can be frozen for later use. When freezing milk, leave a little space at the top of the container, because milk expands when it freezes. Also consider freezing milk in ice cube trays to toss into iced coffee. Cheese and butter can also be frozen for several months, as long as they are tightly wrapped to keep air and moisture away.